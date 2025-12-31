Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim makes Canada’s Olympic roster for Milan

CALGARY, Alberta ― On Monday, Flyers coach Rick Tocchet joked that he was signed to a non-disclosure agreement by Hockey Canada. Travis Sanheim said it’s been radio silence on his end.

But the writing has been on the wall since February, and now it’s official: Sanheim needs to brush up on his Italian because the Flyers defenseman will be playing for Canada at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

“Yeah, obviously, a dream come true, and something that, growing up, I don’t think, ever thought could be possible and be in the conversation,” Sanheim said before Wednesday’s official announcement.

“If I’m fortunate enough to go, it would mean a lot to me. And just having the taste of already playing for my country and what it means to represent it, yeah, just, I’d be super excited, and something that I really would like to be a part of.”

It’s been quite a journey for Sanheim.

The 29-year-old blueliner grew up on a grain farm in Elkhorn, Manitoba, a small town of less than 500 people, and remembers watching Sidney Crosby’s golden goal in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. As a 13-year-old, Sanheim just wanted to make the NHL; he never expected to be lining up alongside the all-time great seeking a gold medal.

But Sanheim opened a lot of eyes at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. He went from a guy whom the American and Canadian media questioned even being on the team to being a healthy scratch in the tournament lid-lifter to manning the blue line on the opening shift of overtime in the championship game.

“You see these players, you compete against these players, but you don’t really know until you have them. And I’ve always, I’ve really liked his game,” Canada coach Jon Cooper told The Inquirer in November as he tried not to show his cards while complimenting the defenseman with a gleam in his eye and a little smile.

“I’m a big fan of big D that take up a lot of space, and can skate, and he can do all those things. But his ability to jump into plays, he’s got an offensive mind to him.”

What also gives the 6-foot-4, 222-pound defenseman an edge is that he is a minute-muncher who has the versatility to play either the left or right side. He can kill penalties and, as seen lately, he can play on the power play in a pinch.

“He’s a guy who can play 25 minutes; they’re hard to find, those guys. When he’s on his game, he’s a really tough defender. He wheels the net, good skater,” said Tocchet, who is an assistant coach on Cooper’s Canada staff. “All I remember from the 4 Nations, when he went in the lineup, he really played well. He impressed Pete DeBoer, the D coach there. He impressed a lot of those guys.”

Sanheim was a little wide-eyed at that first practice in Brossard, Quebec, for Canada at 4 Nations. By the end, he had one assist in three games despite playing with three defensive partners.

“You step on the ice, and you look around and [there’s] guys you idolize growing up, and guys who are superstars in this league, and you don’t think that you really belong out there,” Sanheim said. “A lot of nerves, and then you start playing and realize that you belong and that you can compete with these guys. You get into a game, and the competitiveness comes out, and it’s just like any other hockey game.

“[I] just really enjoyed playing with those types of players, and they make the game really easy, and they don’t make too many bad decisions and are always in good spots. So you know, if you’re a smart player, I feel like they make it pretty easy to adjust to playing with that type of speed.”

Sanheim has donned the maple leaf several times before, including at the 2013 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2014 U18 World Championship, snagging a bronze medal at each tournament; the 2016 World Juniors; and, until last season, at the 2022 World Championships, winning silver. Aside from 4 Nations, he also played for Canada at the World Championships in May. Flyers winger Travis Konecny, who played alongside Sanheim with Canada at the 4 Nations, did not make the cut this time around.

He is not the only Flyer booking tickets to Italy. In addition to Tocchet, forward Rodrigo Ābols has already been named to Latvia’s roster. The expectation is that goalie Dan Vladař and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will be named to Czechia and Finland’s rosters, too. Sam Ersson is also in the mix for one of the three goalie spots with Sweden.

While rosters are due to be submitted today, the United States, Sweden, and Finland will reveal their rosters on Friday. The NHL will break from Feb. 6-24 for the hockey tournament, which will be played exclusively in Milan from Feb. 11-22.