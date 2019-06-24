The Flyers traded 24-year-old forward Ryan Hartman to the Dallas Stars in exchange for center Tyler Pitlick, the team announced Monday.
Pitlick, 27, was drafted in the second round by Edmonton in 2010. He signed with Dallas in 2017 as a free agent and appeared in 40 games with 27 points that season. He missed time in 2018-19 with a wrist injury, playing in just 47 games and notching 12 points.
Hartman landed with the Flyers in the trade that sent Wayne Simmonds to the Predators. In 19 games, he had two goals and six points.
The move comes hours after the team re-signed defenseman Travis Sanheim, one of their five restricted free agents, to a two-year contract.
