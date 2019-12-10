Goaltender Carter Hart will start Wednesday, which means Brian Elliott will get one of the two weekend games. ... Defenseman Phil Myers (back spasms) skated for a portion of Tuesday’s practice, but will not play Wednesday. Vigneault said he expects Myers to be available for the weekend. ... Chris Stewart, who’s played just once in the last 18 games, will be back in the lineup. Michael Raffl (broken pinkie) skated Tuesday, but will be out for about a month. Stewart watched Saturday’s game against Ottawa with injured defenseman Sam Morin. Every time a skirmish erupted, the two had to contain themselves. “I was fired up to say the least,” Stewart said with a laugh.