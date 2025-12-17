Flyers’ Tyson Foerster likely to miss the rest of the season after arm surgery

After an impressive 4-1 road win and losing streak stopper Tuesday night in Montreal, the Flyers’ vibes were high.

But Wednesday brought a gut punch to the Flyers and their playoff hopes, as the team announced that winger Tyson Foerster will miss the next five months after undergoing arm surgery on Monday. Given the team’s recovery timeline, Foerster’s season, in all likelihood, is over.

Advertisement

Foerster, 23, suffered the “upper-body” injury on Dec. 1 against Pittsburgh while attempting a one-timer in the second period. As Foerster followed through on his shot, he immediately dropped to the ice and winced in pain. He then skated off in noticeable pain while holding his right arm.

The Flyers placed Foerster on injured reserve on Dec. 3, initially saying the winger was expected to miss two to three months, which would have had him in line to potentially return around the February Olympic break. A team source told The Inquirer then that the Flyers were hopeful that the injury would not require surgery and that it could be treated through rehab. On Wednesday, the Flyers’ team statement said that the decision to have Foerster undergo surgery came ”after further medical consultation and diagnostic testing."

The winger had a separate surgery in the offseason after a right elbow injury he suffered during last spring’s World Championships became infected. After some initial concern, he returned in time for the start of the regular season.

Before this most recent injury, Foerster was in the midst of a career season with a team-high 10 goals and 13 points in 21 games. He was second on the team with a plus-7 rating. Including the last nine games of last season, Foerster had scored 19 goals in his last 30 games, which was tied for the 10th in the NHL since March 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.