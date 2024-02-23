Rookie Tyson Foerster is close to returning. He will be ‘a big part’ the Flyers’ stretch run.

The day the Flyers potentially got a key forward back, they may have also lost one.

Tyson Foerster practiced in a regular white jersey for the first time since sustaining a right foot injury when he blocked a shot against the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 10.

In the same practice, Travis Konecny left early in some discomfort. Head coach John Tortorella did not have an update on Konecny, as he had not yet spoken to the trainers before meeting with the media.

Losing Konecny would leave a massive hole in the Flyers’ top six and on special teams — and it would come at a bad time as the team makes a playoff push.

The 2024 All-Star, who was just named an alternate captain, leads the team with 54 points (27 goals, 27 assists) in 57 games. His five shorthanded goals sit atop the NHL leaderboard alongside the New York Islanders winger Simon Holmstrom, and he is riding a seven-game point streak with five goals and seven assists.

Foerster skated earlier in the week in a noncontact jersey, at which time Tortorella said he was day to day. But the forward is hopeful he can return to the lineup this weekend, either when the Flyers host the New York Rangers on Saturday (3 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+) or visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (3:30 p.m. on TNT).

“It’s obviously tough to miss [time]. Like, those are big games for me. Toronto and the outdoor game are pretty cool but hopefully, there’s a lot more,” said Foerster who grew up about two hours north of the Maple Leafs’ home. “I just tried to rehab my foot and get back here as soon as possible, and that’s what I did.”

The 22-year-old rookie has missed four games but was a keen observer and appreciated the chance to see the game from a different perspective. It’s something Tortorella has stressed is important for his players, especially the younger ones.

“Maybe not just throwing pucks away, I can hold onto it. I feel like I’ve got a bit more time out there,” Foerster said about what he learned watching.

Across 52 games this season, Foerster has 21 points (10 goals, 11 rebounds), including three goals in his last four games before the injury. Last season, he notched seven points (three goals, four assists) in eight games, and expectations were high for him to light the lamp often.

Although Foerster hasn’t quite hit the mark on the scoresheet, he has played a strong defensive game and is fifth on the Flyers with 24 takeaways. Playing on his off-wing for the majority of the season, his versatility and 200-foot game have left a big impression on Tortorella.

“I’ve missed him on the bench, not just on a line. I was able to use him on the right wing, left wing, playing 11 [forwards] and seven [defensemen], in a lot of different ways that I never thought I’d feel comfortable with at such a young age that he is,” Tortorella said.

“So I missed him on the bench. And where the lines settle, I have no idea, but it’s going to be very important — and I’m not sure, I haven’t talked to the trainers yet as far as where he’s at for [Saturday] — but it’s going to be very important that he’d be a big part of this as we go through this stretch run. And he’ll end up playing a big part of it.”

Breakaways

In a move that strongly suggests Foerster is ready to return, Olle Lycksell was sent down to Lehigh Valley on Friday. The forward was recalled Jan. 22 but appeared in just four games, collecting one assist. … Jamie Drysdale missed practice, but Tortorella confirmed that he will play on Saturday. General manager Danny Brière told The Inquirer on Wednesday the defenseman is “a little dinged up.”