On Thursday, Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO Dave Scott announced that Valerie Camillo has been promoted to president and CEO of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment.

Camillo, 49, had previously held the title of president of business operations for the Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center. In her new role, Camillo will continue to oversee business operations for the Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center, as well as the Wings of the National Lacrosse League, the Maine Mariners of the East Coast Hockey League, and other Spectacor entities.

“Since she joined our organization in January of 2019, Valerie’s skill, vision, and determination have positively impacted every part of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment,” Scott said.

“She has expertly guided our business through the height of the COVID pandemic, overseen our incredible, $350 million investment in the New Wells Fargo Center, and built one of the most impressive, diverse, and creative teams in all of sports and entertainment.

“Valerie is unquestionably one of the strongest and most innovative executives in all of sports and entertainment, and we are proud to announce her promotion to president and CEO of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment as we look to the future.”

When she was hired, she became the first woman to be hired as president of an NHL franchise. Camillo previously served as the chief chief marketing and revenue officer with the Washington Nationals from 2014-18. Before that, she spent time working for the NBA and IBM.

A source close to the situation told The Inquirer that Camillo’s promotion is unrelated to the future of Scott, who also serves as governor of the Flyers.

Camillo has played a leading role in helping modernize the business operations of both the Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center and improving the overall fan experience.

She has overseen the implementation of contactless, cashless payment systems, increased non-ticket revenue sources, and helped the organization navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Camillo’s leadership has also seen the creation of new spaces like the BetRivers Sports Lounge and the Shift4 Club (the first courtside and ice row club in Philadelphia sports history), and a reimagination of the Wells Fargo Center’s food and beverage offerings.

Finally, in a move aimed at returning to the roots of Ed Snider’s humanitarian vision, Camillo has spearheaded a new charity initiative that will see each Flyers player paired with a local charity for the 2022-23 season. This comes after the team’s ability to be present in the community was greatly limited over the last two years because of the pandemic.