Wayne Simmonds to sign one-day contract and retire as a Flyer

Wayne Simmonds is Philadelphia.

The former Flyers winger, 35, announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday and will sign a one-day contract on April 13 to retire as a Flyer.

“Philadelphia has always had a special place in my heart. It’s been unbelievable to me and Philly is a blue-collar town and that’s kind of what I brought in my game,” said Simmonds on a Zoom call with media members. “That’s kind of what made myself endeared to the fans and I love every second of it and it was amazing, my time in Philly.”

Simmonds played eight of his 15 NHL seasons with the Flyers, collecting 378 points (203 goals, 175 assists) in 584 games. In 2015-16, he led the Flyers in goals (32) and power-play goals (13), and he ranks 14th in franchise history in goals. He also registered 15 points in 30 playoff games. Simmonds’ 1,108 hits rank second in franchise history behind his former teammate Scott Laughton, who surpassed him Saturday in Boston.

“That’s the biggest thing, I think the energy and how vocal he was with the guys and how he brought you into the fight,” Laughton said.

Acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in the deal that sent Mike Richards west in June 2011, Simmonds was named the All-Star Game MVP in 2017. Simmond also was known for his work in the Philadelphia community. In addition to winning the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in 2018-19, Simmonds was an integral member of the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation’s board and hosted “Wayne’s Warriors,” an in-game initiative where he purchased a full-season suite and donated every game to local military members.

Then rugged forward also played for the Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres and, to finish his career, his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs. In 1,037 career games, Simmonds tallied 263 goals and 263 assists.