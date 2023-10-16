Flyers show off new locker rooms among Wells Fargo Center’s latest renovations

The Flyers’ “New Era of Orange” also comes with a new era of locker rooms. The Flyers unveiled renovations to the Wells Fargo Center Event Level on Monday, just in time for their home opener against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

The transformation includes an overhaul of Flyers, 76ers, and visiting team locker rooms, training areas, medical spaces, plus a new video center and lounge areas for players, their families, and executives.

The renovations mark one of the last stages of a multiyear, $400 million project that started in 2016. The Flyers unveiled improvements to the club level a year ago, adding new bars and eating options. Other changes made over the course of the project have included a new scoreboard and makeovers to the mezzanine and concourse.

“We don’t talk about a renovation, we talk about a transformation,” said Dan Hilferty, CEO of Comcast and governor of the Flyers. “This has transformed a building that was built in 1995 into a building that’s state of the art.”

The newest updates are filled with homages to Flyers history. The entryway to the new locker room has a display case that honors Flyers founder Ed Snider and contains two replica Stanley Cups to pay homage to the Flyers’ 1974 and 1975 Cup victories.

“Nobody is more iconic in Philadelphia than Ed Snider,” Hilferty said. “It’s going to take time, frankly, to get the team to where we want it. But we want it to go back and talk about what I call the foundational titans of this organization. That starts with Ed Snider, and all that he meant not only for this franchise, but for the city as a whole.”

The Wells Fargo Center has begun construction on its final stage of renovations, which are the external upgrades. Three LED digital boards are set to be added to the building’s exterior, as well as customizable strut lighting on all four corners of the building that will have the capability to change from Flyers orange to Sixers blue.