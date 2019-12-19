A lot of people around the women’s hockey world are waiting for the National Hockey League to step up and make an investment similar to the scale of what the National Basketball Association does for the WNBA. But thus far, there are no signs of it happening. As of now, the NHL contributes just $100,000 per year to the NWHL. What is holding back the NHL is unclear — in particular, whether the NWHL’s own internal politics are a factor.