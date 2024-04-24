Flyers’ Joel Farabee makes the cut for the U.S. national team

Flyers winger Joel Farabee was named to the United States’ initial roster for the IIHF Men’s World Championships on Wednesday. Farabee was among the first 15 players selected, as Team USA will likely round out its lineup with players on teams that are eliminated in the early rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The World Championships will be played from May 10-26, in Ostrava and Prague, Czechia. Team USA will start its training camp in Bratislava, Slovakia, on May 5. The Americans will play a pre-tournament game against Slovakia on May 7.

The 24-year-old Farabee, who is a product of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, represented the U.S. at the U17, U18, and World Juniors Championships but has never played for the senior team.

Joining Farabee on Team USA will be Johnny Gaudreau, a Salem County native and current Columbus Blue Jacket. Gaudreau will be playing in his fifth World Championships, most recently finishing seventh in 2019.

Former Flyer Alex Lyon will suit up in net for Team USA. Lyon, who signed with the Detroit Red Wings as a free agent last offseason, started his professional career in the Flyers organization and spent five seasons splitting his time between Lehigh Valley and the Flyers. Lyon won bronze at the 2015 World Championships.

Team USA has finished in fourth place at the World Championships for the last two years.