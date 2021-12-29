The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has canceled the remainder of the 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases among players.

The tournament, which was being hosted by Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, started on Dec. 26 and was set to run through Jan. 5. Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, three games had been forfeited due to a number of positive cases, including the United States’ scheduled game on Tuesday against Switzerland.

Flyers goalie Felix Sandström, who was Sweden’s starting goalie in the 2016-2017 edition of the tournament, said it would be “tough” for players if canceled.

“Big tournament and fun to show yourself on the big stage,” Sandström said. “Everyone’s watching. Everybody at home is watching.”

The Flyers had three prospects — forward Elliot Desnoyers (Canada), defenseman Emil Andrae (Sweden) and defenseman Brian Zanetti (Switzerland) competing in the tournament.