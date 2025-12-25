Flyers winger Porter Martone named Canada’s captain for the upcoming World Juniors

Porter Martone said he has “a bit of unfinished business” at this year’s World Junior Championship.

“We kind of want to come back and really show what we can do,” he added.

Now, Martone, who was selected sixth overall by the Flyers in the 2025 NHL draft, will lead that charge. On Thursday, the right winger was named captain for Canada’s squad.

“I feel like anytime you get to put on the maple leaf, like, there’s really no words to describe it,” the 19-year-old told The Inquirer last week from Hockey Canada’s World Junior camp in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

“It’s definitely a huge honor. And you know, every time you put on that maple leaf, you want to represent Canada to the best of your ability. So it’s always special. I’m really looking forward to this tournament.”

Last year at the World Juniors in Ottawa, the Canadians were ousted by Czechia in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive tournament. Martone had a goal in three of the team’s five games and was one of three skaters from his draft class to play for Canada, which usually takes an older roster.

He was then invited to participate in pre-tournament games and practices for Canada at the 2025 IIHF senior World Championships in May. Unlike previous players in his role, he stuck around and was called into action when Bo Horvat was injured. He suited up in two games, alongside Flyers forwards Travis Konecny and Tyson Foerster, and defensemen Travis Sanheim.

“One day, Travis Konecny took me golfing in Sweden,” Martone told The Inquirer in June at the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo. “Foerster’s very great, kind of around my age, I sat beside him in the room. And then, Sanheim, too. They’re all unbelievable people. And one thing I could tell is what it means to be a Flyer. And they really value that. They’re very tight, tight, tight people, and they really enjoy playing for the Flyers.”

Martone has previously worn the “C” for his country. He captained the gold-medal winning Canadians at the 2024 U18 World Championship. Canada beat USA Hockey, 6-4, with current Penn State forward Gavin McKenna, then 16 years old, chipping in with three goals and an assist in the finale.

The captain for Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League in his draft year, Martone is now suiting up for Michigan State University. As a freshman, the right winger leads the Spartans in goals (11), points (20), power-play goals (three), game-winning goals (three), and penalty minutes (58) in 16 games.

Martone is not the only Flyers prospect who will wear a letter in Minnesota when the tournament begins on Friday. Jack Berglund, who was drafted in the second round in 2024, will be the captain for Sweden. Heikki Ruohonen, a member of his draft from the fourth round, will be an alternate captain for Finland.

Also playing alongside Martone for Team Canada is fellow Flyer Jett Luchanko. It will be the second time the duo will compete together for their country at World Juniors. Additionally, competing in this tournament are Max Westergård, who was taken in the 2025 draft, for Finland, and Shane Vansaghi, a 2025 second-rounder and teammate of Martone’s at Michigan State, will suit up for USA Hockey. The Americans are looking for their third straight gold medal.

