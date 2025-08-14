New signs go up as the Wells Fargo Center officially becomes Xfinity Mobile Arena

The Wells Fargo Center is no more.

Comcast Spectacor, the arena’s owner, announced in May that the venue’s name would be changed to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sept. 1, but that change is coming a few weeks earlier than expected.

Advertisement

The Wells Fargo Center signage has long been gone or covered from the external walls of the building, but advertisements for upcoming concerts and events were still described as being at the Wells Fargo Center — until Thursday.

The arena, which is home to the Flyers and 76ers, confirmed on social media Thursday that the name is now officially Xfinity Mobile Arena, changing its social media handle and branding to reflect the new name.

Crews were stationed at the site on Thursday, affixing the new purple Xfinity Mobile Arena signage to the exterior of the building, and the LED banners surrounding the site advertising concerts and events referred to the building as the Xfinity Mobile Arena, instead of the Wells Fargo Center, like they had a day earlier.

The new naming rights will last through 2031, when the new shared Sixers and Flyers arena is set to open in South Philly. The arena will also be home to the area’s new WNBA team, set to make its debut in 2030.

Xfinity Mobile Arena is the building’s fifth name since its opening in 1996, following the CoreStates Center, Wachovia Center, First Union Center, and of course, the Wells Fargo Center, which had been the arena’s name since 2010.