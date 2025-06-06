The Wells Fargo Center’s signage has been removed from arena exterior ahead of name change

The days of the Wells Fargo Center are nearly over.

Ahead of the arena’s name change to the Xfinity Mobile Arena, the signage marking the arena as the Wells Fargo Center came down on Thursday.

The name officially changes on Sept. 1, in time for the next Sixers and Flyers seasons, after the arena spent the last 15 years as the Wells Fargo Center.

Xfinity Mobile Arena will be the arena’s fifth different name since it opened in 1996. Previously, the arena was named the Wachovia Center, the First Union Center, and the CoreStates Center.

The naming rights, purchased by Flyers owner Comcast, for Xfinity Mobile Arena will expire in 2031, the year the new South Philly arena that will host the Sixers and Flyers is expected to open. The teams have not yet broken ground on that project.

With the name change, the Wells Fargo Center will officially join the long list of other formerly named venues and spaces in Philadelphia, like the Electric Factory and the Gallery.

Some fans were sad to see the name go, while others were quick to point out that while the arena had plenty of great moments as the Wells Fargo Center, it’s also a place without a lot of history, at least in terms of championship moments. In that respect, some welcome the change.

But whether you welcome it or not, it is inevitable. Thursday was the latest reminder of that.