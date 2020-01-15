Driving passengers took him to new corners of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, and everywhere he went, discoveries abounded. At Hunt’s Annex Lounge in Woodlyn, he had a cheesesteak served on Texas toast. (According to the spreadsheet, “it was fantabulous!!”) Lawrence Township’s Meatheadz won him over with “the Drippin’ Steak,” rib-eye with provolone on an Amoroso roll dipped in au jus. At Reading’s Ugly Oyster, he balked, then swooned over peanuts — a 75-cent extra: “Peanuts are an amazing treat on a cheesesteak.” He reveled in the goodness of garlic bread cheesesteaks, of which there are too many to count.