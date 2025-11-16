Our food writers answer your questions about the best restaurants in Philadelphia

Every year, we come out with The 76 - a list of the most vital restaurants in the Philadelphia region.

It’s our goal to create a snapshot of what the dining scene looks like year after year. To do that, we sent 17 scouts out across the city to try hundreds of restaurants, and came up with a list that we think represents Philly in 2025.

Of course, that means a lot of great places didn’t make the list, and there is no shortage of dissent about our final picks.

You’ve heard what we think. Now we want to hear from you. On Friday, November 21, our food team will be in the comment section below, answering all of your questions about how we made the 76, what we think about the final list, and what we hope to change for next year. Ask away, and we’ll give our honest opinion.