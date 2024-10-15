The 76: What did we miss?

Nearly a dozen journalists from the food team and beyond spent months eating around the Philly area to narrow down a list of hundreds of great places into just 76 essential ones . But taste can be subjective, and everybody has their own personal list of indispensable restaurants.

We’ve put together some of our individual feelings about restaurants that didn’t make it onto The 76 but should have, and now we’d like to hear from you: What’s the restaurant that you think is absolutely vital to Philly’s food scene but isn’t on the list? We’ll be collecting your responses to potentially publish at a later date.