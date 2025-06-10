This Northeast Philly halal market turned a Wawa into a hit. Now it’s taking over a Big Lots.

A shuttered Big Lots in Northeast Philadelphia is getting new life — as the second, and much larger, location of ASR Market, a beloved halal grocery and takeout spot that’s quickly grown into a neighborhood staple.

Owner Aziz Khan, who first opened ASR Market in a former Wawa just a block away, is expanding into the nearly 24,000-square-foot space at Bustleton and Philmont Avenues, right on the Philadelphia-Bucks County border.

Inside the original ASR Market, the convenience store bones remain, but the vibe is elevated: aisles of fresh produce, two buffet lines of halal dishes, slow-roasted shawarma, and freshly baked pastries.

Khan declined to comment, but Steve Perna, whose real estate firm helped secure the deal, said the Khan family’s hard work has already made the market a staple in the area.

“When we first visited his market, we saw the way it was run and it totally convinced us,” Perna said. “They work hard from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day. They know the market and the market knows them.”

The new ASR will offer something the original 6,000-square-foot site couldn’t: seating. The larger location will include a dine-in area, expanded takeout options, and more shelf space for groceries and halal goods.

The story of a local business beating out national retailers for a prime piece of real estate is also one of the old guard opening doors for the next generation.

The building’s owner, Roberto Pupo, came to Philadelphia from Rome as a teenager with little more than a dream. He spent decades building a business, eventually finding success on Jeweler’s Row as the owner of a jewelry store.

“It’s not easy to have someone give you that opportunity. He kind of had a little soft spot in his heart for their work ethic,” Perna said. “But they also had to be legitimate, and they certainly proved that they are.

ASR Food Market

📍 Locations: Current location: ASR Food Market, 14101 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116 New location (opening fall 2025): 15501 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116

📱 Follow for updates: @asrfoodmarket on Instagram and Facebook.

🕒 Hours: 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily (subject to change at new location)