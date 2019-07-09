Gwen Burlingame and Katy Flannery were students at Villanova University when they came up with the idea of creating a better lactose-free ice cream for people who are lactose intolerant, like Flannery. In 2015, they launched their solution: Beckon Ice Cream. Beckon is made with real dairy to give it creaminess, but no lactose — instead, they add the lactase enzyme used in lactose-free milk. Beckon comes in flavors including espresso, mint chip, and sea salt-chocolate chip, and it’s now sold nationwide in Whole Foods stores, including those in the Philadelphia region.