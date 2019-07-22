Julia had reserved the communal grill from 3 to 5 p.m., but when we went to the rooftop, those ahead of us still hadn’t finished cooking their steaks, and those with reservations after us were eager to boot us off as soon as the clock struck five. I also spent most of the first hour running up and down the double flight of stairs between the apartment and the roof to retrieve everything we forgot — becoming almost too exhausted to enjoy the party when we finally sat down to eat.