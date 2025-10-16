Inside the Neon Clown Dream Lounge, a Kensington bar that takes clowning seriously

If you’re looking to clown around, look no further: Philadelphia’s quirkiest bar is a cross between a retro living room, an amusement park’s dumpster, and a clown collector’s dream.

Located above Kensington bar Kung Fu Necktie at 1248 N. Front Street, the Neon Clown Dream Lounge has roughly 120 salvaged works of clown art competing for attention across the walls, the counters, and even the ceilings.

And yet, the bar’s owner — a man who would only refer to himself as Chicken — said it’s not a shrine to the professional red-nosed jokers, despite its name and decor. Rather, Philly’s clown lounge is an ode to a few of Chicken’s favorite things: art deco furnishings, upcycled industrial trash, and a touch of of clownery.

Chicken’s clown fascination began in 1990s when he was building his career as an artist and gallerist inspired by Bernard Buffet, a French expressionist painter whose work often depicted downtrodden and almost skeletal clowns. Since then, the painted jokesters have flitted in and out of Chicken’s life. They became subjects of his own art and a bit for his band Plaque Marks, which performs in full clown suits.

“How can you cancel a clown?” Chicken, 64, said while knocking back his first of several tequila and ouzo cocktails. “There’s no prospect of offending anybody with a clown ... Some people love them and some people dislike them, but there’s still a level of whimsy.”

Before it was the clown lounge the space served as Kung Fu Necktie’s no-frills music venue until 2018, when Chicken said Department of Licenses & Inspections officer ordered the second floor to close. The closure — coupled with the pandemic — gave the Kung Fu Necktie owner what he called the “perfect” opportunity to make something useful out of the salvaged wares he’d been collecting from abandoned churches, condemned buildings, and theme park going-out-of-business sales for decades.

When the Neon Clown Lounge opened in Sept. 2024, it “was like a relief valve,” Chicken said. “I’ve had some of this s— for 30 years.”

The clown bar was an apartment before it was anything else. The living room was replaced by the bar’s main seating area, where a leather couch and a row of vintage seating from one of LaGuardia Airport’s lounges sit beneath a cluster of clown masks Chicken retrofitted into ambient light fixtures. The parlor was knocked out in favor of a stage paneled with leftover wood from a now-demolished house on Front Street, where a disco light spins above couches fit for a conversation pit. Chicken rescued a fireplace that now sits in the bar’s entry way from there, too.

The rest of the space is peppered with clown portraits and figurines both large and small, including a trio of eerily childlike wooden cutouts Chicken purchased from Obnoxious Antiques, a Burlington, N.J. warehouse that mines amusement parks for treasure.

There’s no criteria for what makes a good piece of clownery, Chicken said, other than that it captures the aura of the 1970s. The decade was a golden age for clowns in popular culture, when Barnum & Bailey opened the first clown college to train people to emulate characters like Bozo and Ronald McDonald.

“I could’ve put out a bunch of crap you can buy at the dollar store,” said Chicken. “We want stuff that’s one-of-one and authentic. Something that is of the era, not replicated.”

A space for clowns, tended by the ‘clown neutral’

Bar manager Evan Madden — who self-identifies as “clown neutral” — said he tries to imbue the drink program with the energy of a clown. Both, after all, are very serious about doing what some consider unserious work.

The Neon Clown Dream Lounge never has a cover, and the only food on offer are $2 hot dogs. The drink menu has 12 cocktails with names that conjure up images of killer clowns and carnival food, like the “Endless Nightmare” or the “Witching Hour” or the “Tropical Hot Dog Too.”

The latter, Madden said, is a “sophisticated” drink that mixes smoky mezcal with a vermouth that spends hours steeping in a mixture of chilies, limes, and grapefuit liqueur. The “Endless Nightmare,” is the lounge’s house margarita and uses Espolón tequila that Madden says spends just under a week marinating in a pineapple-lime mixture. On good weeks, the bar goes through six to eight 25-ounce bottles of the mix.

The “Witching Hour” comes across as a spiked coffee, mixing cold brew with rum, amaretto, mint extract, and a shot of dry curacao for a citrus-y aftertaste.

Roughly once a month, Madden said, a group of clowns will sit at the bar in full costume and imbibe. “They’re appreciative of the space,” he continued. “There’s not a lot of clown bars in Philadelphia.”

Or anywhere, really. Outside of Philadelphia, the clown lounge’s only competition in the United States is Creepy’s in Portland, OR., which has animatronic dolls and pinball, but only a fraction of Chicken’s clowns.

Still, not everyone is a fan, said Chicken: When the bar first opened, one customer left a review saying there weren’t enough clowns. Tough nuts, Chicken said with another cocktail in hand.

The clown lounge is “like a sanctuary ... a safe zone,” Chicken said. “We want to make the space feel open and comfortable.”