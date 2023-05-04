7 Cinco de Mayo events, parties and menu specials to celebrate in Philadelphia

Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo isn’t “Mexican Independence Day” (that’s September 16). No, the holiday marks the Battle of Puebla, when Mexico defeated France in 1862.

Despite the confusion, Carlos Obrador, head consul for Philly’s Consulate of Mexico, says the Cinco de Mayo celebration has become very meaningful particularly for immigrants in Philly. “It’s a day of great emotion for all Mexicans, because it allowed us to have our own identity, and make our culture and traditions known,” he said.

To join the Mexican community in celebrating, we compiled a list of restaurants and cultural activities to partake in on Friday. Whether you try your luck at a game of lotería or catch a special film screening about Frida Kahlo, or seek out barbacoa straight from an underground pit washed down with margaritas, these Philly spots celebrate Cinco de Mayo with gusto.

Every year Juana Tamale owner and chef Jennifer Zavala hosts a “Cinco de Birthday” party to celebrate the holiday and her birthday. This year, she is collecting donations to help finance FDR Skatepark — donate any amount and get a free drink. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., get $2 birria tacos and churros, $5 burritos, burgers and vegan wings, and $6 margaritas. Other crowd favorites including tamales, birria ramen, and chicharrones preparados Caesar — chicharron topped with Caesar dressing and vegetables — will also be available. To end the evening, psychedelic cumbia band QLEBRAS will be performing at sunset.

📍1941 E Passyunk Ave., ⌚ 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 📞267-273-0894

Between 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Cantina la Martina will host a festival on its multicolored fenced patio in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Don’t expect the restaurant’s regular James Beard-celebrated menu, though: They’re going all out with Mexican street food, serving ribs, tacos, grilled street corn, and more traditional plates. Chef and owner Dionicio Jiménez himself will be making barbacoa on an underground oven pit. Margaritas, cantaritos (a citrus-driven tequila cocktail), and micheladas are all on offer. The event is cash only, and there is an ATM inside in case you need it. Beyond food, enjoy live music with DJ Emilio’s Tube, DJ Cali Rumba, and banda musicians La Carcaña. And, for the kids, face painting and games go from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Miss the event on Friday? Swing by on Saturday, May 6, for Kensington’s inaugural Placita Del Mercado, a marketplace featuring 12 local vendors, food, drinks, and live DJ from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

📍2800 D St., ⌚ 11 a.m.- 11 p.m., 📞267-519-2142

Snag frozen watermelon margaritas at this Northern Liberties restaurant beginning at noon. Añejo’s Cinco de Mayo celebration marks the opening of two new outdoor patios, plenty of space to enjoy Friday’s predicted 63-degree weather. Their special menu includes shrimp tacos and carne asada, plus order margaritas for the group: You can get four mini margaritas in five fruit flavors for $30 or traditional flavors for $25. From 5 to 10 p.m., check out DJ Sojo’s Latin music mix. Reservations are not required.

📍 1001 N 2nd St., ⌚ noon- 11 p.m., 📞267-534-5746

Welcoming both “amigos and luchadores,” this Old City restaurant will keep its doors openuntil 2 a.m. for Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant and dance venue will be available for walk-ins at noon, with a variety of celebratory specials. Chow down on everything from shrimp and fish ceviche mixto to pork belly tacos, mango habanero wings, nacho fries, chorizo hot dogs and more.(Dine in until 11 p.m., but make sure to order with enough time because the kitchen closes at 10 p.m.) If you are over 21, Lucha Cartel turns up the volume between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., with partying and dancing late into the night. Don’t forget your ID and $10 cover.

📍207 Chestnut St., ⌚ noon- 2 a.m., 📞267-761 - 9209

Walking along Chestnut St., El Rey’s yellow facade and white marquee is a welcome sight. Serving up Puebla- and Veracruz-style Mexican cuisine, this Cinco de Mayo celebration serves up dishes like fluke ceviche, puffy tacos — featuring tortillas fried until puffy — and Sonoran hot dogs, a bacon-wrapped hot dog with refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, and chipotle mayo from 4 to 11 p.m. If you are looking for a drink, try frozen passion fruit margaritas, sangria pitchers, and “La Bomba,” a Tecate beer drink mixed with salt, tequila, lemon, and hot sauce. If you are feeling particularly lucky, try your hand at lotería — it’s a traditional lottery-style game similar to bingo, but with bright, colorful images depicted on a deck of cards. Winners receive discounts, donkey keychains, flasks, and adorable cactus plushes. Reservations are strongly encouraged, book online or call El Rey.

📍2013 Chestnut St., ⌚ 4-11 p.m., 📞215-563-3330.

While tacos and margaritas are a good time, for consul Obrador, Cinco de Mayo “can be a good opportunity to get to know Mexican culture and the contributions of our immigration.” If you are looking for other ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo beyond food and drinks, the Mexican Cultural Center and the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia are hosting Mexican Week. This six-day event began on April 30, but you can still partake in activities until May 5.

Don’t miss a guided tour of the Mexican and Central American galleries at Penn Museum for Spanish speakers on Thursday, May 4, to learn about the Mayan and Aztec civilizations, traditions, and history. Admission is free, but you must email admin@mexicanculturalcenter.org to reserve a spot.

Margaritas and tacos not your speed? The Philadelphia Film Center will screen Frida, the 2002 biopic starring Salma Hayek as the ground-breaking Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo. Get to know her story, artistic life, and struggles during the free 7 p.m. screening on Cinco de Mayo — RSVP online for admission.