Take a peek at Source Brewing’s newest brewery opening inside a 19th-century Manayunk bank

A four-story historic bank on Manayunk’s Main Street is being reimagined into Source Brewing’s newest beer production facility, neighborhood restaurant, and local watering hole.

“It’s going to be an approachable, yet certainly elevated experience,” said Source co-owner Philip Petracca. “We’re going to cook with the seasons with multiple course dinners on the third floor. On the fourth floor, is our rooftop terrace facing the waterway with skylights and sliding glass windows. We’re going to have a more relaxed environment for families, and then at night we’ll turn it into more of an adult experience, open til midnight on Friday and Saturday with DJs.”

Petracca and his award-winning brew team are eyeing a February 2025 grand opening at 4334 Main Street, Manayunk, the location of a former bank built in the 1800s. After its banking years, the building was once the site of an exotic car dealership, Petracca said.

Source was born after Petracca exited the company he founded, Fizzics — an at-home draft beer dispenser he invented and showcased on “Shark Tank” in 2016, landing a deal with Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner — and brought with him Greg Taylor, a brewery operations director and former Weyerbacher brewer.

Together, alongside Philip’s wife Keri Petracca, the team bought a farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, converting its farmhouse into Source’s first brewery in 2019. Soon after, they looked to Taylor’s former neck of the woods, Philadelphia, to expand their empire. In 2021, they opened the Source Urban Brewery in Fishtown, cultivating a unique brewery experience in a crowded market.

“We converted this two-story barn into a brewery that I felt offered an experience that didn’t exist in New Jersey at that time. A location where your spouse didn’t mind going, the kids could have fun, the dog could come — creating experiences for all different demographics,” Petracca said. “We really fell in love with that because it makes craft beer a lot more accessible to a broader demographic.”

Petracca and Taylor first looked to some of the great German lagers they both loved and that Taylor studied extensively as a master brewer at Munich’s Doemens Academy, a world-leading beer institution. However, they keep a stacked draft list of more than 30 beers at all times, from fruity sours to their award-winning Belgian ales, releasing up to three new styles every week, Petracca said.

Moving into Manayunk’s packed neighborhood, home to at least four breweries already with Fat Lady Brewing, Manayunk Brewing Co., New Ridge Brewing Co., and Twisted Gingers Brewing, could feel daunting, but Petracca only sees the concentration of breweries as an advantage.

“Our hopes are always to be around breweries that are really good. When you have great breweries in close proximity, you’ll pull in beer tourism,” Petracca said. “People will travel to Manayunk knowing they can hit two, three, or four really great breweries within walking distance. We view that as an advantage, and the experience that we offer, I think, is pretty unique.”

That unique experience comes in the form of Source’s pub menu that takes inspiration from Jersey with a pork roll cheddar stuffed pretzel and Korea with a bulgogi kimchi french fry. The kicker is that everything on the menu is sourced within the region — hence the name “Source Brewing.”

Pickles are from Pickle Monster (brain child of Philly instrumental band People Food), bread comes from Fishtown’s Lost Bread Co., cheeses hail from West Philly’s Third Wheel Cheese Co., and Source’s meats are provided by Bergen County’s Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors.

“We have the same approach on the culinary side that we do with the beer, we look for local ingredients that gives us the best quality,” Petracca said.

Source’s 10,000-square-foot Manayunk footprint will be an all-day affair with coffee and breakfast sandwiches (New Jersey-style centering the pork roll) in the morning, beers, and small plates starting at lunch, and finishing off each day with an elevated dining and brewery experience at night. Petracca estimates nearly 100 new jobs will be generated out of the production facility and dining experience upstairs.