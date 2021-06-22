A classic Italian dessert served as tube-shaped shells with a variety of fillings including ricotta, vanilla cream, and chocolate cream are a Philadelphia favorite. In fact, some bakeries have been making the pastries in the city for more than a century. You can visit these bakeries to enjoy the cannoli, or order them for pickup and delivery. You also can choose DIY kits and pipe the filling at home.

Here are some of our favorite spots for cannoli.

Based in South Philly, this family-owned, award-winning bakery produces a bevy of pastries. But the cannoli, a recipe based on their Sicilian roots, have kept customers lining up for over a century. Cannoli flavors include ricotta, vanilla, chocolate, mascarpone, and chocolate mousse. Customers can pick up an at-home package featuring six cannoli shells, ricotta filling, and chocolate chips for a fun family night. Package, $30.

Isgro Pastries; 1009 Christian St., Philadelphia; 215-923-3092; bestcannoli.com

Create cannoli whenever you want with a DIY kit that includes a dozen shells, frozen ricotta for the filling, and Belgian chocolate chips for $59.99. This South Philly bakery preps the filling in easy-to-use pastry piping bags. Orders are delivered via next-day service nationwide.

1155 E. Passyunk Ave.; 215-468-0720; iannellibakery.com

Handmade vanilla cream-, chocolate cream-, and ricotta-filled cannoli are available for pickup or local delivery at all three Philadelphia locations. Cannoli are sold as singles; a bundle with a dozen shells, four bags of ricotta filling, and optional powdered sugar; 12 petite-sized shells with choice of filling; and a party platter tray composed of 24 petite cannoli ($5-$65). For folks who can’t live without cannoli, six to 12 shells with up to two choices of fillings can be delivered to their door nationally ($60-$80).

Termini Brothers Bakery locations: 1523 S. Eighth St., Philadelphia; 215-334-1816; termini.com; Live! Casino and Hotel, 1538 Packer Ave., Philadelphia; 267-682-7560; Reading Terminal, 51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia; 215-629-1790

Handmade and homemade describe the cannoli kits from celebrity baker Buddy Valastro. Twelve classic, crispy handmade shells are accompanied by two bags of piping ricotta cream, shipped directly to each customer’s door. A chocolate-covered cannoli kit is also available and includes a dozen large chocolate-covered shells plus two bags of ricotta filling with hints of cinnamon and chocolate chips. Upon receipt of each kit, place shells in a dry place until ready to use, but place the cream in the refrigerator. With proper storage, ingredients can last up to six days. The cannoli will technically be made at home, so feel free to put a personal spin on it by dusting with confectioners’ sugar or another favorite sweet. For instant gratification, visit the shop for individual classic or chocolate-covered cannoli, or choose a five-pack with four classic and one chocolate-covered cannoli. Individual, $4.75-$5.25; box, $19.95; kit, $69.95.

Carlo’s Bake Shop; 2101 Walnut St., Philadelphia. 267-551-2511; carlosbakery.com

Cannoli come in classic or a special version at this family-owned bakery. Opt for chocolate cream, vanilla cream, or ricotta filling in a traditional crispy egg shell or chocolate-covered version. A modern take on timeless cannoli is delivered in a specialty version with creamy ricotta, light cream, and Strega liqueur fill paired with chocolate-tipped crispy egg shells. Half a dozen shells and filling can be shipped nationwide ($41).

Varallos Brothers Bakery. 1639 S. 10th St., 215-952-0367; varallobrothersbakery.com

