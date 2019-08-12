Earlier this year, when the Roots drummer and Philly native Questlove unveiled his vegetarian cheesesteak — Impossible Foods’ plant-based meat doused in a cheese sauce, mixed with peppers, and stuffed in a chewy-soft Amoroso’s roll — naysayers and skeptics came out of the woodwork. After all, Philly’s already sizable fleet of vegetarian and vegan cheesesteaks haven’t done much to diminish the lines snaking around Pat’s, Geno’s, Jim’s, and the like. But this rendition of Philly’s signature sandwich won a handful of our tasters over. “I was very surprised by how much I liked this,” said one. “Surprisingly delightful,” said another. “I was stressed and nervous to try it but it was great. I would order one of these in real life.” Of course, some meat lovers can never be swayed. “It lacks a satisfaction element,” one taster lamented. “It lacks the heartiness and after a while [the vegan meat] can get a little tasteless.”