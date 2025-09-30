Kensington’s Cantina La Martina, from James Beard-nominated chef Dionicio Jiménez, is closing

Cantina La Martina, chef Dionicio Jiménez’s highly regarded Mexican restaurant in Kensington, will close in November after nearly four years at the corner of D Street and Kensington Avenue.

Jiménez, his co-owner and wife Mariangeli Alicea Saez, and general manager Tina Stanczyk announced the forthcoming closure in an Instagram post and video that also invites customers and community members to a “celebration of life” marking the restaurant’s successful run on Nov. 2, Cantina’s last day.

“After four amazing years here in Kensington, we have made the difficult decision of not renewing our lease in our Kensington location,” Saez said, sitting in the restaurant’s courtyard, in front of its underground barbacoa ovens. “We are actively looking for a new home for Cantina La Martina.”

Jiménez and Saez were not immediately available to comment further on Tuesday afternoon.

Since opening Cantina in 2022, Jiménez‘s work at Cantina has won recognition from the James Beard Awards (he was a finalist for best chef Mid-Atlantic in 2023, and a semifinalist for outstanding chef in 2024) as well as local press. Inquirer critic Craig LaBan said the restaurant delivered “the most thrilling Mexican flavors in the city” in his 2022 review, and Philadelphia Magazine‘s critic awarded it four stars, its highest rating. That praise was sprinkled in among other bright spots of the team’s own orchestrating, including its annual cemita festival — gathering a diverse array of chefs and vendors making extravagant Mexican-influenced sandwiches — and its onetime 40-pound tamale bonanza earlier this year.

Saez and Jiménez have been advocates for Kensington since they opened Cantina. “People in this neighborhood deserve to go somewhere and have a nice meal and go home,” Jiménez told the Kensington Voice in 2022. “A lot of families live here and instead of driving into Center City or Fishtown, they should be able to walk to a restaurant like this one.” Cantina has also partnered with and raised funds for nonprofit Philly Bridge & Jawn, which provides programming and support for young people in Kensington.

But Saez and Jiménez have also been open about the challenges of doing business in the heart of Kensington over the years, telling The Inquirer in 2023 that various vendors severed ties with them due to the neighborhood’s open-air drug market and activity. The couple publicly expressed concern last spring, when Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration launched a five-phase plan to clean up the neighborhood, starting with the clearing of a homeless encampment at Kensington and Allegheny; that led to increased activity along Somerset Street, which also intersects with the corner on which Cantina is situated.

By year’s end, the situation had improved a bit, thanks to communication. Saez and Jiménez had contemplated ending their lease when it came due, Saez told The Inquirer in December 2024, but “We don’t see ourselves going anywhere unless we have to … as long as the administration is working with us.”

In the meantime, the couple — who lives in Montgomery County — has opened La Baja in Ambler, a Main Street BYOB that blends Mexican cuisine with Italian and Asian influences, as well as a Cantina outpost inside Human Robot’s Jenkintown brewery. (They have also operated seasonal spaces in Fishtown as well as Cherry Street Pier in recent years.) Just last week they announced plans to open a third suburban location, Cantina on the Go in Cheltenham.

In their video announcement of Cantina La Martina’s impending closure, Jiménez, Saez, and Stanczyk directed followers to their other locations. They also thanked their Kensington neighbors for their support.

“This is a transition Cantina is going through,” Jiménez said, “but ... we’re not going anywhere, we still want to work with our organization in Kensington. We’re going to give support to anything that’s going on in Kensington.”