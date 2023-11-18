Leftover pretzels? Make caramel pretzel bread pudding for Thanksgiving

Pretzels are a staple of Philly house parties, and they’re also a perfect base for a bread pudding. That’s exactly what pastry chef Rachel Sherman did with this very Philly dessert recipe. The salty outsides pair perfectly with the caramel, and the slight tanginess from the pretzel dough is a nice contrast to the sweetness. The trickiest thing about making this recipe is making the caramel—go slow, and don’t abandon the pot on the stove as you work, or you could end up with a saucepan full of scorched sugar. The bread pudding is best when you give the pretzels an overnight soak in the milk, sugar, and egg mixture, but if you really need to, you can cut that soak down to an hour or two. Stale pretzels are great here, but if you can’t wait that long, fresh pretzels work very well, too.

You can download the recipe here or scroll down.