Skip to content
Food
Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard

Happy hour, then dinner? Center City Sips now comes with dinner discounts

Sips turns 21 this summer with $7 cocktails, half-priced apps, and — new for 2025 — 15% off dinner after 7 p.m. at select Center City bars and restaurants.

Happy Hour at the Air Grille Garden at Dilworth Park on the west side of City Hall June 1, 2022, as the summertime afterwork Center City District SIPS are back in June.
Happy Hour at the Air Grille Garden at Dilworth Park on the west side of City Hall June 1, 2022, as the summertime afterwork Center City District SIPS are back in June.Read moreTOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
    by Sam Ruland
    Published 

Center City Sips is officially legal. The summer-long happy hour series is celebrating its 21st season in 2025 with a nostalgic throwback party and new bars added to its lineup.

Every Wednesday from June 4 through Aug. 27, dozens of bars and restaurants across Center City will serve $7 cocktails, $6 wines, $5 beers, and half-priced appetizers from 5 to 7 p.m. New this year, select spots are also keeping the party going with 15% off dinner after 7 p.m.

To toast the milestone, Center City District is throwing a 21st birthday bash on May 21 at Dilworth Park. The free event, hosted in partnership with Wooder Ice, a Philadelphia-based lifestyle magazine, promises early-2000s nostalgia with themed décor, a live DJ, and giveaways — plus Sips pricing and Hornitos Tequila activations. Think of it as a grown-up version of the Y2K-era basement party, but with better drinks and city views.

New bars joining the Sips lineup include buzzy spots like F1 Arcade, Flight Club Social Darts, Mona, and Dear Daphni, alongside returning favorites like Attico Rooftop, Harper’s Garden, and Uptown Beer Garden. The full list of participants spans upscale lounges to laid-back beer joints, giving you more options than ever to plot your summer Wednesdays.

Sips was launched in 2005 to bring post-work energy to Center City, and it’s since grown into a citywide ritual — loved by some, loathed by others for its noisy crowds, but undeniably iconic. Whether you’re a weekly regular or Sips-skeptic, this year’s lineup has something worth checking out (and not just for the cheap drinks).

Center City SIPS 2025: Participating bars and restaurants

🗓 Every Wednesday, June 4 – Aug. 27 | 🕔 5–7 p.m. | 📍 Center City Philadelphia💵 $7 cocktails | $6 wine | $5 beer | 🧀 Half-priced apps | 🍽 15% off dinner at select spots after 7 p.m.

  1. 1518 Bar and Grill – 1518 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  2. Air Grille at Dilworth Park – 1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  3. Aki Nom Nom – 1210 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  4. ArtBar at Sonesta Hotel – 1800 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  5. Attico Rooftop – 219 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  6. Balcony Bar at Curtain Call – 300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  7. Bar Bombon – 133 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  8. Bar Lesieur – 1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  9. Bar-Ly Chinatown – 101 N. 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  10. Barbuzzo – 110 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  11. Barcade Center City – 1326 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  12. Barra Rossa – 929 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  13. Barstool Sansom Street – 1213 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  14. The Black Sheep – 247 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  15. Bodega Taco Bar – 1223 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  16. Bolo – 2025 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  17. Brü Craft & Wurst – 1318 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  18. Bud & Marilyn’s – 1234 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  19. Butcher Bar – 2034 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  20. Capriccio Café and Bar – 110 N 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  21. The Cauldron Philly – 1305 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  22. Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse – 1921 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  23. Cellar Dog – 258 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  24. Chris’ Jazz Cafe – 1421 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  25. City Tap House Logan Square – 2 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  26. Con Murphy’s Irish Pub – 1700 Ben Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  27. Continental Midtown – 1801 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  28. Darling Jack’s Tavern – 104 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  29. Dear Daphni – 125 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  30. Devil’s Alley – 1907 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  31. Di Bruno Bros. Rittenhouse – 1730 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  32. Di Bruno’s - The Franklin – 834 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  33. Dim Sum House by Jane G’s – 1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  34. Dolce Italian – 1437 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  35. Double Knot – 120 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  36. Drinker’s Pub – 1903 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  37. Drury Beer Garden (DBG) – 1311 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  38. The Elephant – 1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  39. F1 Arcade – 1330 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  40. Fado Irish Pub – 1500 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  41. Finn McCools Ale House – 118 S 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  42. Flambo Caribbean Restaurant – 205 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  43. Flight Club Social Darts – 1417 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  44. Franky Bradley’s | B.West – 1320 Chancellor St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  45. Garage Rittenhouse – 1501 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

  46. Giuseppe & Sons – 1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  47. Gran Caffe L’Aquila – 1716 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  48. Hard Rock Cafe – 1113 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  49. Harp & Crown – 1525 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  50. Harper’s Garden – 31 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  51. The Hayes – 1123 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  52. Hi-lo Taco Co. – 1109 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  53. High Street – 101 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  54. Independence Beer Garden – 100 S Independence Mall W, Philadelphia, PA 19106

  55. Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant – 1150 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  56. Ladder 15 – 1528 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  57. Liberté Lounge – 120 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  58. Lucy’s Bar – 1720 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

  59. Marathon Grill – 121 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  60. Midnight & The Wicked – 1500 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  61. Misconduct Tavern (JFK) – 1801 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  62. Misconduct Tavern (Locust) – 1511 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  63. Miss Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant and Lounge – 1316 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  64. Mona – 1308 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  65. The Mulberry on Arch – 1835 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  66. Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse – 1901 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  67. Pearl & Mary – 114 S 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

  68. Pizzeria Vetri – 1615 Chancellor St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  69. PJ Clarkes at the Curtis – 601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

  70. Prunella – 112 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  71. Sampan – 124 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  72. Square 1682 – 121 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  73. Stir Lounge – 1705 Chancellor St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  74. Strangelove’s – 1112 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  75. Sueno – 114 S. 12th St., Philadelphia PA, 19107

  76. Sura Indian Bistro – 1726 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  77. Taste Cheesesteak Bar – 1809 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  78. Thanal Indian Tavern – 1939 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  79. Thirteen Restaurant – 1201 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  80. Tir Na Nog Irish Bar & Grill – 1600 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  81. Top Tomato Bar & Pizza – 116 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  82. Tradesman’s – 1322 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  83. Treble & Bass – 219 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  84. Umami Steak and Sushi Bar – 727 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

  85. Uptown Beer Garden – 1735 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  86. Veda - Modern Indian Bistro – 1920 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  87. Via Locusta – 1723 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  88. Village Whiskey – 118 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  89. Vinyl – 215 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

  90. Walnut Garden – 1708 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

  91. Wicked Wolf – 1214-1216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107