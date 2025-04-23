Happy hour, then dinner? Center City Sips now comes with dinner discounts
Sips turns 21 this summer with $7 cocktails, half-priced apps, and — new for 2025 — 15% off dinner after 7 p.m. at select Center City bars and restaurants.
Center City Sips is officially legal. The summer-long happy hour series is celebrating its 21st season in 2025 with a nostalgic throwback party and new bars added to its lineup.
Every Wednesday from June 4 through Aug. 27, dozens of bars and restaurants across Center City will serve $7 cocktails, $6 wines, $5 beers, and half-priced appetizers from 5 to 7 p.m. New this year, select spots are also keeping the party going with 15% off dinner after 7 p.m.
To toast the milestone, Center City District is throwing a 21st birthday bash on May 21 at Dilworth Park. The free event, hosted in partnership with Wooder Ice, a Philadelphia-based lifestyle magazine, promises early-2000s nostalgia with themed décor, a live DJ, and giveaways — plus Sips pricing and Hornitos Tequila activations. Think of it as a grown-up version of the Y2K-era basement party, but with better drinks and city views.
New bars joining the Sips lineup include buzzy spots like F1 Arcade, Flight Club Social Darts, Mona, and Dear Daphni, alongside returning favorites like Attico Rooftop, Harper’s Garden, and Uptown Beer Garden. The full list of participants spans upscale lounges to laid-back beer joints, giving you more options than ever to plot your summer Wednesdays.
Sips was launched in 2005 to bring post-work energy to Center City, and it’s since grown into a citywide ritual — loved by some, loathed by others for its noisy crowds, but undeniably iconic. Whether you’re a weekly regular or Sips-skeptic, this year’s lineup has something worth checking out (and not just for the cheap drinks).
🗓 Every Wednesday, June 4 – Aug. 27 | 🕔 5–7 p.m. | 📍 Center City Philadelphia💵 $7 cocktails | $6 wine | $5 beer | 🧀 Half-priced apps | 🍽 15% off dinner at select spots after 7 p.m.
