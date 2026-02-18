Here are 8 restaurants offering happy hour deals in (and around) Cherry Hill

From strip mall diners to high-end steakhouses, South Jersey’s restaurants are abundant and ascending in the Philly region’s culinary scene. If you’re looking to dine out for a bargain or enjoy a pre-dinner snack, these eight restaurants in and around Cherry Hill are offering happy hour deals, from $3 tacos to $7 martinis.

Steak 38

Looking for charming service, a nostalgic vibe, or perhaps a Caesar salad made tableside? Cherry Hill’s Steak 38 is known for all of the above, and the restaurant even made the Inqurier’s list of the most thrilling places to get a steak in and around Philly. Happy hour is Tuesday through Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Though the Caesar salad with a show is not on the happy hour menu, try $9 appetizers like prime rib egg rolls or bleu cheese chips. Sangria is $10 per glass, and all draft beer is $2 off. See the menu here.

515 Route 38 E., Cherry Hill, N.J., 08002, www.steak38restaurant.com

Monterey Grill

Monterey Grill is an upscale American restaurant serving steaks, seafood, and classic steakhouse sides. Grab a glass of house wine for $8, select draft beers for $6, or a cocktail for $10. Happy hour bites are priced at $12, including salmon sliders and angry cashew shrimp. Happy hour is available Monday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the bar area. See the menu here.

Advertisement

558 Fellowship Rd., Mt. Laurel, N.J., 08054, www.montereygrill.com

Farm and Fisherman Tavern

Farm and Fisherman brought farm-to-table dining to Cherry Hill in 2013 and has been serving up fresh, seasonally-inspired dishes ever since. The restaurant’s unique, herby cocktails even prompted The Inquirer to ponder if Philly’s most interesting drinks program was happening in a South Jersey strip mall. Happy hour diners can snack on P.E.I. Mussels for $8, “line cook fries” (fries with cheese sauce, pickled serrano peppers, and chili butter) for $5, and veggies with a homemade ranch for $5. Draft beers and glasses of wine are $2 off, and martinis (vodka or gin) are $7. Happy hour is Monday through Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. See the menu here.

1442 Marlton Pike E., Cherry Hill, N.J., 08034, www.fandftavern.com

Kaminski’s Sports Bar and Restaurant

Locals have called Kaminski’s the closest thing Cherry Hill has to a neighborhood bar. The South Jersey watering hole has been a destination for brews, sports, and bar food for more than 50 years. Happy hour takes place at the bar, Monday through Friday, from 3 to 7 p.m. Try a flatbread or burger sliders for $9 or pepperoni rolls or fried pickles for $7, among other options. Drinks are discounted, too. See the menu here.

1424 Brace Rd., Cherry Hill, N.J., 08034, kaminskisbarandgrill.com.

Randall’s Restaurant

Randall’s Restaurant at the Legacy Club prides itself on serving upscale classics with modern twists. Get $2 off draft beer, $7 featured wines, and $12 featured cocktails during happy hour, which takes place Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. Featured bites include chicken wings for $12, braised short rib arancini for $6, and clams casino for $9. See the menu here.

300 E. Evesham Rd., Cherry Hill, N.J., 08003

Tortilla Press

Merchantville’s Tortilla Press describes itself as “a favorite spot for locals to enjoy classic Mexican dishes.” During happy hour, try $2.99 tacos, $6.50 pork sliders, or $7.50 chicken flautas, among other choices. House margaritas are $6, sangria is $6.50, domestic draft beers are $4, Mexican bottled beers are $5, and draft Modelos are $5. Happy hour takes place every day from 3 to 6 p.m. and is all day on Tuesdays.

7716 Maple Ave., Merchantville

Il Villaggio

Il Villaggio is an old-school eatery that serves up traditional Italian lunch and dinner dishes, seven days a week. During happy hour, diners can enjoy $6 off bar food, $2 off draft beers, $3 off cocktails, and $3 off wines. Bar menu specials include the crab cake sandwich with parmigiana truffle fries and the beet salad with arugula, pistachios, and goat cheese. Happy hour takes place at the bar area only, Sunday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m.

211 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd., Cherry Hill, N.J.,

Treno Pizza Bar

Haddon Township’s Treno Pizza Bar is home to hand-tossed, artisan pizzas, scratch-made pastas, and seasonal cocktails. Happy hour offers a sampling of Treno’s Italian flavors, from $7 Aperol spritzes and $13 blood orange martinis to $6 garlic knots. Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. See the menu here.

233 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, N.J., 08034, trenopizzabar.com

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.