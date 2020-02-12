Date night for the pros

All of these restaurant industry couples had different takes on working together, cooking at home, and leisure time, but they agreed on one thing: They all love to go out to eat. These food experts had a few favorite restaurants in common.

Michael and Natalie DiBattista love getting dinner at Vernick’s bar. Jillian Moore and Jon Rodriguez said they’ll occasionally go there for dinner a couple weeks after Valentine’s Day and recently enjoyed Vernick Fish.

2031 Walnut St., 267-639-6644, vernickphilly.com; 1 N. 19th St, 215-419-5055, fourseasons.com/philadelphia

Jillian Moore and Jon Rodriguez have been about a dozen times to this shared favorite. Rachael Smith and Sean Magee also head to Beddia frequently.

1313 N. Lee St., 267-928-2256, pizzeriabeddia.com

Camille Cogswell and Drew DiTomo tend to go out in South Philly’s Queen Village neighborhood where Neighborhood Ramen is a favorite. Rachael Smith and Sean Magee also frequent this spot that’s known for its popularity among the chef community.

617 S. Third St., no phone, neighborhoodramen.com

Pho 75 and Pho Saigon

Restaurant industry folks love the big flavors of the brothy Vietnamese soup pho. Drew DiTomo joked that he eats at Pho 75 so often that he “put a few of their kids through college.” Jillian Moore said that while the Zahav team likes Pho 75 best, she loves Pho Saigon for its peanut sauce, saying “most people are going for broth, I’m going for sauce.”

1122 Washington Ave., 215-271-5866, phoseventyfive.com; 1100 S Christopher Columbus Blvd. #22, 267-773-7305, phosaigonpa.com