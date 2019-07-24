As fun as the role-playing was, it served a purpose: acquainting the campers with writing about a bad experience colorfully, but also fairly. It’s an academic skill, but the Spells staff doesn’t want it to feel like homework. “A lot of kids might have apprehension about writing — they think they’re just going to school,” said program director Elizabeth Encarnacion, who has been with the writing lab since its inception in 2009. By keeping the lesson plans unconventional and interactive, “hopefully they retain more than if they were just sitting at a desk.”