Can’t get enough dollar dogs during Phillies games? These 4 bars have them all season long

Tuesday, May 9 marks the last scheduled Hatfield Phillies dollar dog night of the 2023 season at Citizens Bank Park. Though the nights have resulted in chaos so far this year — besides egregiously long lines, a dollar-dog food fight led to some fans getting ejected — it doesn’t change the fact that three nights of dollar dogs is too few for a 162-game season.

Fear not, Phillies fans. Four bars have stepped up to the plate to make them happen on a much more regular basis.

12 Steps Down

The Italian Market basement bar claims a number of Phillies devotees. They congregate there regularly, tracking the whole of the NL East’s standings and the Phils’ performance in particular. So it follows that 12 Steps embraces the crowd with $1 hot dogs and $5 Victory drafts during every Phillies game. The bar’s open seven days a week till 2 a.m., and the kitchen is reliably open till midnight, which means you can even enjoy a dollar dog during those late-night away games on the West Coast. “You can make a 7-course meal out of it,” a bartender joked on a recent visit, adding that a lot of weekend customers order a single dog while waiting for a table at Fiorella, a block away. More likely, you’ll see the dogs come out of the kitchen two by two. Spend another $5 and get 12 Step’s hand-cut french fries, served with lemon aioli and an addictive smoky ketchup. 831 Christian St., 215-238-0379, 12stepsdown.com

Jimmy’s Timeout Sports Pub

Right off I-95 on State Road, Jimmy’s Timeout looks a little divey from the outside, but it’s got a country club feel on the inside, with handsome beadboard paneling and framed posters of boxing matches past. The $1 hot dogs and $3 Yuenglings every Phillies games are a steal, but the regular prices aren’t too much higher: Burgers and sandwiches (roast beef, roast pork, meatball, crabcake, etc.) go for $10 and under, boardwalk fries and mozzarella sticks are $5, plain pizzas are $10. Factor in daily specials like Tuesday’s $10 pitcher of beer and a pie and $3 well drinks and wine during Power Hour — weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. — Jimmy’s Timeout might be the best bargain in town. 5001 Linden Ave., 267-538-6160, jimmystimeout.com

El Camino Real

OK, we admit it: The hot dogs here are $2 during Phillies home games (Dos Equis drafts for $3). To be fair, the dog comes dressed up with pico de gallo and cheese sauce, accounting for the extra buck. Round out your order with a $3 side — refried beans, guacamole, french fries, jalapeño cornbread — or barbecue spice-dusted chips and salsa for $5 and you’ll still wind up with an embarrassingly small check. El Camino serves a standard dog for the special, no better or worse than what you’d get at the stadium. But the Tex-Mex bar sometimes makes its own all-beef hot dogs, found regularly at Le Caveau and on occasion through the online retailer Small World Seafood. If you want to upgrade to a better brat right there, order the house-made smoked sausage, served with Texas toast and pickles. At $11 for ½ pound, it’s well worth it. 1040 N. Second St., 215-925-1110, elcaminophilly.com

Doobies

Most people think to go to Grad Hospital’s long-running dive bar for its impeccably curated jukebox, its celebration of David Bowie, or its deep selection of craft beers. But starting Monday, May 8, it’ll be serving $1 dogs and varying $4 drafts during Monday home games for the rest of the season. Ketchup, mustard, relish, and red onion will be on offer, and owner Patti Brett (a big-time Phillies fan herself) will also offer a discounted shot-and-beet special. 2201 Lombard St., 215-546-0316, instagram.com/doobies_bar