Three-liter boxes are great for big outdoor celebrations, such as family reunions or holiday barbecues, as well as for summer travels by RV or sailboat. But they can be too bulky for many outdoor activities that involve fewer people or shorter trips, such as a day at the beach or a wilderness hike. However, a different type of box — known as the Tetra-Pak — has made it possible to protect wine quality in the same types of cartons used for juices and soups, which are insulated with a micro-thin layer of aluminum and coated with a food-safe polymer lining.