For Valentine’s Day, the traditional gifts are jewelry, red roses, or sweets. Consider a stylish alternative: dry rosé.
For decades, pink wines were so strongly associated with cheap, sweet styles — from Lancers to white zinfandel — that few American wine lovers took them seriously. But in recent years, the drier styles of rosé favored in the south of France have become fashionable, rehabilitating the image of wines that fall between the extremes of white and red.
The key to making delicious dry rosé wines of superior quality is to use red-skinned grapes that are harvested a week or so earlier than they would be for red winemaking. The goal is to pick them while grape acidity is still quite high and grape sugar (a.k.a. potential alcohol) is still quite low. Where a red wine or barrel-fermented white can taste balanced with higher alcoholic content, rosé wines lose their flirty freshness when they exceed 13.5% alcohol.
In warm wine regions like California, some vintners go even further to preserve the fresh-picked taste of the grapes used for dry rosé by harvesting at night, when the fruit is naturally refrigerated by coastal breezes. While this may sound impractical, the results speak for themselves in wines like this one, which features tremendous vibrancy of raspberry and strawberry flavors that have the snap and tang of fresh fruit.
