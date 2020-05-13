Now that curbside pickup is available at over 150 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the five-county Philadelphia area, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is beginning to catch up with pent-up demand for wine and spirits.
Each store has only one phone line so it can still require patience and persistence to get through to place an order, which has increased to 12 bottles per customer. Not every store has the same inventory so staff are suggesting replacements when requested items are not available.
The PLCB’s previously planned discounts are being offered so some terrific wines can be purchased at great prices in the stores that have them in stock. In a perfect world, our top six recommended bottles from this month’s sale would be:
Lunetta / $11.99. This prosecco from northern Italy’s Venezie region is one of the best on the market. It features clean, orchard-fresh pear and nectarine flavors with just a faint whisper of sweetness. Item #9596 – regularly $13.99.
Martin Codax / $12.99. This sleek white from northwestern Spain makes a great change of pace for fans of pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc and offers subtle flavors of green apple and chamomile. Item #5170 – regularly $15.99.
Wente “Morning Fog” / $11.99. One of California’s Chardonnay pioneers, Wente makes excellent wines in the hills east of Oakland. This barrel-fermented chardonnay has a rich texture and a spiced apple-scent. Item #3454 – regularly $15.99.
M. Chapoutier “Belleruche” / $11.99. This unoaked French grenache blend offers flavors of dried strawberries and white pepper and begs the question of whether red wines need the flavor boost of expensive barrel aging at all. Item #6557 – regularly $13.99.
Ménage à Trois / $9.99. This sly California blend proves that premium red wines don’t need to be dry or name their grapes to earn a loyal following with seductive black cherry flavors and touch of grape sweetness. Item #4400 – regularly $13.99.
Chateau Ste. Michelle “Indian Wells” / $16.99. Those who like to drink well for the dollar should look to Washington for their cabernet sauvignon, where gorgeous wines like this one with its cassis and blackberry flavors sell for a song. Item #6896 – regularly $19.99.