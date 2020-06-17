With protesters continuing to fill streets across the nation to condemn police brutality, a global pandemic that disproportionately impacts black Americans, and the gearing up for the presidential election in November, we all could use a break.
This summer, pull two weeds with one yank: relax with a glass of wine and support a black-owned business.
Here are three black-owned wineries that will deliver to Pennsylvania to get you started.
Brown Estate’s story of origin dates back to 1980 when Bassett and Marcela Brown bought an abandoned ranch in Napa Valley. They harvested grapes for a decade, and in 1996, their children decided to launch a winery. Brown Estate offers a variety of classics including chardonnay and zinfandel.
Price: $40-125 plus shipping. Buy online at www.brownestate.com/wines.
In 2015, Lloyd Davis founded Corner 103 to help people become more familiar with the wine world. Named after the location of its downtown Sonoma tasting room, Corner 103′s featured bottle is the NV Sparkling Rosé — which is a blend of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Meunier.
Price: $25-50 plus shipping. Buy online at www.corner103.com/wines/current-releases/.
For the first half of their lives, sisters Andréa and Robin McBride hadn’t met. When they found each other in 1999, they discovered common ground with their love for wine. Years of planning later, the two created the McBride Sisters Collection with vineyards in California and New Zealand. They also created She Can — a scholarship fund for women in the wine industry.
Price: $17-22 per bottle and $67-120 for bundle packs, plus shipping. Buy online at www.mcbridesisters.com.