These priorities are reversed in the realm of bubbles, though. Here, the level of craftsmanship of the wine-making process tends to trump the flavor of the raw materials. Why? Making a wine sparkle requires two steps: First, we make a standard still wine; then, that wine undergoes a second fermentation to add carbonation. The base wines produced in the first part need to be lightweight and neutral, so it is the second step that has the biggest impact on how the wine tastes, on its mouthfeel, and therefore on its perceived quality.