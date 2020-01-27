In the wine world, Chile is best known for its terrific cabernet sauvignon and merlot wines. These wine styles are made from renowned red grapes, both native to France’s Bordeaux region and both closely related, sharing a parent in a more ancient French grape named cabernet franc. There is a third red grape in this family, but it is much more obscure. It’s called carménère, and Chile is the only country to grow it on any significant scale.