This is a nonalcoholic drink with cinnamon-flavored black tea (I used Bigelow for this recipe) standing in for a spirit base. It works well as a substitute because the tea has bitterness and tannins, in addition to the extra layer of spice. Once cooled, the tea joins pumpkin puree, coconut milk, maple syrup, salt, and an egg in a shaker and gets emulsified during a full-minute shake that will test your arm muscles. I serve the flip cold over crushed ice, but it would also be great as a warm cocktail. For that, whisk it over a double boiler as if you were making lemon curd or hollandaise so as to not scramble the egg. Whichever way you drink it, don’t forget a generous dusting of nutmeg and whole cinnamon stick, which complete the pumpkin-spice fit.