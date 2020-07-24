If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we must save ourselves. This year has been an exercise in facing ongoing ethical dilemmas, with every decision of what to buy and support adding another layer of exasperation. Newsletters from food writers and recipe developers arrive in my inbox each week with lessons in anti-racist, anti-capitalist cooking. But the demand for conscious consumption and reminders that our entire food system is political have driven me to mental burnout.