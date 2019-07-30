However, it is Vouvray’s lightweight demi-sec for which the village is best known, as with this charming example. With its vivid flavors of orchard-ripened apples and cider-like sweet-tart balance, this wine is so delicious on its own that it makes a delightful aperitif. What is less often appreciated is just how brilliant a food partner these wines can be. Not only do they do wonders for simple lightweight foods, like salads, fish and poultry. But they are a lifesaver for wine lovers who like foods that present a challenge for drier wines, whether due to their own sweetness in a sauce or a kick of spicy heat.