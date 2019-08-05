As with so many of the world’s finest wine grapes, shiraz originates from France, tracing its lineage to the northern reaches of the Rhône River valley. There it goes by the name syrah, and is known for its deeplycolored wines that feature a fiery scent reminiscent of crushed black pepper and a finish as tart as rhubarb. However, syrah more often shows its softer side in the warmer vineyard regions of the new world, like Australia or California, where it typically goes by the name shiraz.