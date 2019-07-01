But when Central Valley vineyards are planted with heat-tolerant grapes like zinfandel or petite sirah, and farmed more rigorously, with lower yields, it’s possible to make higher-quality wines than the region has in the past. The Lodi region is the Central Valley’s leading appellation in terms of improving quality and is fast becoming a reliable source for big, strong red blends like this one. The region’s warmth gives the wines an elevated alcohol content and dried fruit flavors reminiscent of dark rum and raisin toast, and many of the wines feature a whisper of natural grape sweetness.