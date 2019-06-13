Elsewhere, Sangiovese can be quite sharp, making pale, dry reds with the sky-high acidity of unsweetened cranberries. In Romagna, however, this same grape yields plumper, riper wines with a more floral scent, darker fruit flavors, and mouth-drying tannins that are best tamed through long-term aging in oak barrels. This wine from one of the region’s finest wineries makes an excellent introduction to the region’s prowess with the Sangiovese grape, and to the region’s distinctively meaty style. Bold and fragrant, with flavors of cherries, figs and coffee beans, it makes a memorable impression.