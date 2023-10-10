Longwood Gardens purchases former boutique winery and vineyard

Longwood Gardens recently got a bit bigger.

Last month, the botanical garden and former du Pont estate that sprawls over 1,000-acres of meadows, woodlands, and rolling Chester County countryside in Kennett Square, repurchased the former Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery, which adjoins its campus.

A Longwood Gardens’ spokesperson would not disclose the sale price for the 7.4 acre winery — which closed in September and had been listed for sale since January for $3.395 million — but said the purchase was a conservation effort, and not a move into wine-making.

“We are still evaluating our long-term plans for the property, but our first and most important priority for the property is the preservation of green space and agricultural land,” said Jourdan Cole of Longwood Gardens. “We have no current plans to enter the wine business. The purchase is first and foremost about preserving the agricultural land,” she said.

The purchase, first reported by Philadelphia Business Journal, comes after Longwood Gardens announced in February that it had agreed to acquire the sweeping Granogue Estate, along the Brandywine, in nearby Northern Delaware. That historic estate includes 505 acres of rolling woods and farmland and a castle-like hilltop mansion. At the time, Longwood also described that acquisition, which has yet to be finalized, as mainly an effort toward agricultural preservation.

In 2021, Longwood announced it was embarking on the largest makeover of its ground and buildings in its history. Dubbed “Longwood Reimagined” — and expected to stretch into 2024 — the ongoing $250 million project involves the construction of a new West Conservatory, near the popular East and Main conservatories, a shimmering 32,000 square-foot glass structure that will include a Bonsai courtyard, a new restaurant and event space. Other elements include construction of a new education and administration building, renewal of the Waterlily Court, and preservation of six historic Lord & Burnham glass houses from the early 20th century.

The sale of the winery was separate from the multi-year makeover plan, said the spokesperson.

The award-winning Galer winery had flourished since opening in 2011, after Brad and Lele Galer transformed the historic quarters of Folly Hill winery with new tasting and fermentation rooms and a wine bottling and labeling facility. The couple, who could not be reached for comment, have said they could not comment publicly on the deal, citing a nondisclosure agreement.