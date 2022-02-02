Dry January may be over, but the buzz around nonalcoholic beverages is only growing.

As drinking in this country has been on a steadily decline since 2010, products geared towards non-drinkers have quietly grown more available. When Seedlip, the first distilled nonalcoholic product, first hit the shelves in 2015, it had no competition — now, the number of brands number in the dozens, with more launches year after year.

In October, analysts at Nielsen reported that sales of nonalcoholic beverages grew 33.2% in between 2020 and 2021, totaling $331 million in sales.

Meanwhile, books like 2018′s Sober Curious by Ruby Warrington, and Good Drinks, Julia Bainbridge’s book that collects sophisticated nonalcoholic cocktail recipes from the country’s top bartenders, have helped make non-drinking more accessible, and socially accepted. “I like to eat delicious things,” Bainbridge writes in the introduction to her book. “I like to drink delicious things, and I like to do both with the people I love. There are many others like me, and the reasons they don’t drink booze vary: religion, health issues, substance use disorders, pregnancy, mindful living… These drinks deserve a party.”

» READ MORE: How nonalcoholic cocktails became buzzy in Philadelphia

Hospitality professionals are also taking note, offering nonalcoholic options year round. As previously reported by The Inquirer, bars and restaurants are noticing the uptick in diners abstaining or taking a break from alcohol. These new drinks present both a business opportunity and a chance to deliver a well-rounded experience.

At home, people are increasingly replacing their booze with nonalcoholic wines, beers and spirits. The proliferation of these products has been swift, with brick-and-mortar stores popping up in Los Angeles and New York, while existing shops like Philadelphia’s own Herman’s Coffee and Yowie stock products for the sober curious. Meanwhile, online retailers like No & Low and The Zero Proof can send nonalc bottles anywhere in the US - and don’t have to deal with inconvenient state-by-state alcohol shipping restrictions.

The new batch of zero-proof drinks go beyond sweet, “mocktail”-esque concoctions. Crafted from herbs, fruit extracts and other botanic essences, these products have all the depth, attention and sophistication of traditional beer, wine and spirits, and deserve a place on your bar cart. Here are a handful to try.

» READ MORE: The 12 best places for nonalcoholic cocktails in Philadelphia

Athletic Brewing Co.

The San Diego-based craft brewery leads the pack with some of the best nonalcoholic beers on the market. The Upside Dawn, a golden ale brewed with English and American hops, is smooth-bodied and lightly fruity, while the Run Wild IPA will please fans of bitter hops. Athletic also offers a full line of golden and amber ales, lagers and hefeweizens, all booze-free. From $12.99, athleticbrewing.com

Acid League Wine Proxies (3-Pack)

Acid League may be known for its impressive vinegar, but their expansion into nonalcoholic beverages is something to cheer about. These Proxies are not wine, but a blend of juices, teas, spices, and bitters, as pleasingly complex as wine in the $20-30 range. Online, the bottles are available in 3-pack “wine club,” with different flavors and styles available every month. The bottles are also individually available at DiBruno’s. $60 for 3, acidleague.com

Pentire

If you’re a fan of gin, the clean, crisp flavors of Pentire may be for you. Available in two expressions, Seaward and Adrift, botanical flavors like sage, citrus, rosemary and other herbs mingle in this light-bodied sipper. $38, drinknolow.com

Ghia Apértif

This aesthetically-pleasing bottle recalls 1970s Italian films, hinting at the sophisticated blend of botanical extracts inside. Ruby-hued and pleasantly bitter, a blend of gentian root, lemon balm, fig, citrus peel, ginger, and rosemary taste like a cousin of Campari or Aperol, but with an added complexity. Drink on its own or as a spritz, with some tonic or sparkling water. $65, drinkghia.com

Suntory All-Free

This malty and lightly hopped offering from Japan’s Musashino Brewery is a crisp zero-alcohol, zero-calorie drink worthy of any outdoor gathering, picnic or party. Light-bodied and aromatic, it is an easy-drinking non-beer, but can also be gussied up into a refreshing shandy with some OJ or other juice. $15, amazon.com

Wilfred’s Aperitif

Made in the United Kingdom, this non-alcoholic mixer derives from rosemary, bittersweet oranges, rhubarb and clove. It is slightly bitter but in the best way, a refreshing addition to sparkling grapefruit water or sipped on its own over ice. $32, food52.com