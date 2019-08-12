Frustration with chardonnay is driven mainly by boredom with California’s warm-weather take on the grape. At entry-level price points, California chardonnays frequently feature an excess of cognac-like oak aromatics and an overly creamy texture, which together can make for a balance that feels more cloying than refreshing. But wines like this one from New Zealand can convert even the most dedicated of chardonnay skeptics with a fresh take on one of the world’s most familiar grapes. Cold ocean currents chill the coastal Marlborough region, which adds a delightfully different lemony zing to chardonnay’s predictably appley flavor profile.