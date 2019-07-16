Case in point: California’s Russian River Valley is the country’s second most famous A.V.A., or American Viticultural Area, after Napa Valley. The two are less than 20 miles apart, both located in the coastal ranges of mountains north of San Francisco Bay. But where the warmer and more sheltered Napa Valley is famed for its big reds like cabernet sauvignon, Russian River Valley is considerably closer to the Pacific and therefore much cooler, with growing conditions that favor chardonnay and pinot noir. Here, ocean breezes and a daily blanket of fog slow down fruit’s rush to ripeness, allowing these lighter, paler styles of wine to develop plenty of flavor complexity without losing the thread of bracing acidity which is so essential to their ability to refresh the senses and act as a flattering foil for food.