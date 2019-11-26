For those who prefer reds, there are fewer options with overt sweetness, so it makes more sense to aim for less acidic styles, which are less vulnerable to sugar’s negative effects. Such wines come from hot regions and from grapes like zinfandel or petite sirah, malbec or grenache. When grapes become dimpled with over-ripeness on the vine, their acidity drops, yielding jammy wines like this irreverent petite sirah from California’s Central Valley. Loaded with flavors of blueberry muffins, dark rum, and prunes, it may seem overly rich and fruity to fans of more classically dry reds from Italy or France, or from more acidic grapes like cabernet sauvignon or pinot noir. But styles like this one are far better equipped to handle the sugary assault of the Thanksgiving table, and they will taste more traditionally “balanced” with the food than they do on their own.