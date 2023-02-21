Substance chardonnay is well-structured with great flavor

Wine drinkers are often mystified when winemakers talk about wine in terms of its “structure.” It just seems odd to hear the language of engineering applied to the slurpable liquid swirling in your glass. However, this type of terminology

refers to traits that help preserve a wine over time. These components that provide wine’s capacity to resist oxidation and spoilage include the natural acidity and antioxidant phenolic compounds present in the grapes as well as the alcohol generated during the fermentation process. Not only do these natural preservatives extend wine’s cellar life, but when they are present in a wine at high levels the wine is likely to taste quite concentrated and flavorful as well.

Think of these structural wine components as if they were the frame around a piece of art. The supports behind the canvas, the decorative frame, and UV glass designed to protect the artwork are not much to look at on their own but are essential for presenting the artist’s vision to the eye of the beholder and preserving its integrity for future generations to enjoy.

This Washington chardonnay makes an excellent example of how white wines can be just as well-structured as reds when made with care and an eye to their structural engineering. White wines may lack the phenolic compounds present in red wines that are so effective at blocking oxidation. However, when grape yields per vine are kept below 5 tons to the acre and winemaking proceeds as naturally and hygienically as possible, the resulting wine can deliver not just a tactile sensation of creaminess and heft like that found in the mouthfeel of this wine but also surprising durability when exposed to air. Loaded with competing flavors of spiced apples and tangerines, this is not a wine that will fall apart if left opened in the fridge overnight. Being sound of structure, it will hold well until you’re ready for your next glass.

Substance Chardonnay Columbia Valley, Washington

$15.99 14% alcohol

PLCB Item #97024

Sale price through Feb. 26 – regularly $17.99

Also available at these N.J. shops:

Canal’s Bottlestop in Marlton, $14.09, canalswine.com; Joe Canal’s in Marlton, $14.99, marltonjoecanals.com; Total Wine & More in Cherry Hill, $16.49, totalwine.com.